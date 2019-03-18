Bloomfield Hills estate with basketball court, wine cellar lists for $3.8M

A stunning estate in Bloomfield Hills has hit the market for nearly $3.8 million.

The property, at 1161 Pembroke Drive, features eight bathrooms, four bedrooms on nearly three acres.

Here's more from the listing:

Magnificent turnkey estate on nearly 3 acres, adjacent to the world-renowned Cranbrook Educational Community. Extensively updated w/every modern amenity, elegant classic details & superior craftsmanship. Expansive manicured grounds awe the senses, along with an outdoor entertainment area w/stone fireplace & private sports court.

The grand yet gracious open-plan interior is fit for the finest entertaining & most comfortable living. Enjoy the company of family & guests in the airy great room, brightened by 2-story windows w/picturesque views & enriched by a limestone fireplace. Host in the formal dining room, with meals inspired in the jaw-dropping kitchen featuring top-of-the-line everything, an enormous island & breakfast area.

The divine master suite overlooks greenery from the sitting area, with his/her closets & spa bath w/heated floors. 3 upper BR suites, a bonus loft, finished walk-out LL w/rec room, custom bar, wine cellar, gym, sauna & dual garages round out this perfect home.

