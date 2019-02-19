Bloomfield Township estate on 11 acres, private road listed for nearly $7.5M

It's one of the most expensive homes listed for sale in the state of Michigan.

A massive estate in Bloomfield Township, built in 2005, includes more than 16,000 square feet of living space on 11.67 acres.

Here's the full listing description:

This magnificent estate offers ultimate privacy on 11.47 stunning acres in Bloomfield. Gated entry & private road lead to this Tringali designed masterpiece w/ unsurpassed quality, craftsmanship & use of the finest materials; mahogany woodwork, plaster walls & details, antique fixtures, stained & leaded glass.

Over 16, 000 sq ft of living space. Rouge River winds through the picturesque wooded & landscaped grounds w/pond, barn & garden. Phenomenal, cook's Kitchen has adjacent Hearth Room. Banquet size Dining Room. Theatre. 2-story Library. 1st flr Master Suite is an owners' private oasis w/luxurious, spa-like bath, turret sun room w/river rock floor, terrace, covered porch. 5 bedrooms & 3 baths on 2nd level w/family loft area, 2nd laundry. T

remendous, fully finished walk-out Lower Level is an entertainer's dream w/professional bar, wine cellar, rec rm, kitchen, fitness rm, art studio. Heated garage with lift, drains & room for 7-8 cars. Fully automated Smart Home . Elevator. Generator.

More information here from the listing. See more photos below.

