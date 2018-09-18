Detroit gets first modular housing 'drop' at former Tiger Stadium development

DETROIT - A unique mixed-use development at the former site of Tiger Stadium in Detroit's Corktown celebrated a milestone on Tuesday.

The Michigan chapter of the global professional real estate membership organization Urban Land Institute (ULI) and Bloomfield Hills-based developer Larson Realty Group took over the Detroit skyline with the city’s first-ever modular home “drop” at The Corner, a $30-million mixed-use development project under construction at the iconic corner of Michigan Avenue and Trumbull—the former site of Tiger Stadium.

At the event, the development’s first modular apartment was physically lowered into position via crane. The modular units were manufactured in a controlled environment and delivered to the site with interiors fully complete and stacked in place.

“In May of this year we broke ground with this innovative approach to development and today, just 4 months later, we are placing fully finished modular units,” said Eric Larson, president and CEO of Larson Realty Group. “We are excited to highlight this progressive approach with ULI Michigan, with the expectation others will see the benefits of modular construction.”

The Corner will feature 26,000 square feet of commercial space and 111 residential units. The modular apartments are planned as studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with an average size of 700 square feet.

The project supports the city’s efforts to provide affordable and accessible options for both residents and businesses, with 20 percent of the apartments geared toward renters whose incomes are no more than 80 percent of area’s median income.

Additionally, 60 percent of the retail space will be leased at half the current market rate to provide access for small Detroit based businesses.

"Champion Modular is thrilled to be part of a team bringing new living space to a site with such a storied legacy," said David Reed, vice president of Champion Modular. "We're excited to share our innovative way of building with residents of The Corner and contribute to the cityscape of the great city of Detroit."

