Detroit West Elm Hotel to break ground in Midtown in 2019

DETROIT - A new hotel is coming to Woodward Avenue in Detroit's growing Midtown neighborhood.

The Roxbury Group announced Tuesday plans to build a full-service hotel on Woodward Avenue at Eliot Street, with plans to break ground on the Detroit West Elm Hotel in 2019 and be completed in 2020.

“We are excited to work with West Elm Hotels to catalyze this project and bring it to fruition in Detroit,” said David Di Rita, Roxbury Group principal. “The West Elm Hotel will help meet the growing demand for more hotel rooms in Midtown Detroit, the city’s premier cultural and education district that has long served as a global tourist destination.”

The Roxbury Group may also incorporate a restored Bonstelle Theatre into the overall plan.

The Bonstelle, originally completed as a temple in 1903, has served as a theatre since 1925, many of those years for Wayne State’s theatre program.

“Part of our commitment to Detroit is to foster relationships with partners who share our vision and values of supporting the surrounding community,” said David Bowd, principal of West Elm Hotels. “We are delighted to open a West Elm Hotel in Midtown Detroit with a development partner like The Roxbury Group. Together we believe we can make a meaningful impact with programs like our West Elm Academy, which will offer local residents and neighbors an opportunity to learn the facets of the hospitality industry through a 10-week, 25-hour immersive course.”

In 2014, the company re-opened the historic David Whitney Building in downtown Detroit’s Grand Circus Park, following a $94-million, mixed-use redevelopment that includes an Aloft hotel.

