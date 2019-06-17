Detroit's swankiest cribs for rent right now

Every now and then it can be fun to gape at your area's luxury listings to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. What exactly does the top of the line of Detroit's rental market currently look like, and just how choice are the features, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Detroit via rental websites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find the city's most posh listings.

Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6533 E. Jefferson Ave. (Islandview)

Right off the bat, behold this condo located at 6533 E. Jefferson Ave. in Islandview. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a roomy 2,313 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $850/month, this rental is currently going for $5,000/month. What makes it so expensive?

In the condo, you'll find air conditioning, a balcony and high ceilings. The building has assigned parking, a door person and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this deluxe rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Then, here's this spot situated at 1437 Woodward Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's 850 square feet in size. This home is currently listed at $3,340/month. What, precisely, makes it so costly?

In the residence, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking. Inhabiting this deluxe home is a human-only thing: Pets aren't allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

10 Witherell St. (Downtown)

Finally, there's this spot located at 10 Witherell St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it takes up 968 square feet. This stately home is currently going for $3,250/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

You can expect to find in-unit laundry, granite countertops and large windows in the unit. The building boasts assigned parking, an elevator and a fitness center. As glamorous as this rental might sound, cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

