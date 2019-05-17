Detroit's swankiest cribs for rent right now_

Newsflash: the priciest rental listing on the market in Detroit costs $3,540/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only high-end residential listing in the city. But just how high-grade are the features, given these exorbitant prices?

We scoured local listings in Detroit via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most extravagant listings.

Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Right off the bat, salivate over this situated at 1117 Griswold St. in Downtown. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's a total of 794 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $593/month, this spot is currently going for $3,540/month. Why so expensive?

In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building comes with an elevator and garage parking.

Your pets can join you in this extraordinary home.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2900 E. Jefferson Ave. (Rivertown)

Next, here's this condo over at 2900 E. Jefferson Ave. in Rivertown. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,820 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $950/month, this living space is currently priced at $3,300/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace. The building has garage parking and a fitness center.

Residing in this top-of-the-line house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

76 W. Adams Ave. (Downtown)

And finally, here's this located at 76 W. Adams Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it spans 600 square feet. This stately home is currently listed at $3,150/month. What makes it so costly?

In the furnished unit, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts an elevator and assigned parking.

Pets too can partake in this sumptuous abode.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

