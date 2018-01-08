Former family cottage of Detroit mayor, Michigan governor Hazen Pingree listed for $850K

DETROIT - A home built for the family of former Michigan governor and Detroit mayor Hazen S. Pingree is listed for sale in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The cottage was built in 1909 - about eight years after Pingree's death. It was built for his wife and children.

The cottage was expanded in 1935 to become a year-round home. It was listed last week for $850,000. Here's more info from the listing:

A distinctive blend of Dutch and French architectural styles. Art Deco Vestibule, Parlor, expansive Living Room with 10' ceilings, herringbone hardwood floor and an equally grand, semi-circular, Music Room. Formal Dining Room, Library.

Completely remodeled Kitchen with solid cherry cabinets, black granite and counter-top seating. Adjacent casual dining and Family Room. 5 fireplaces and an elevator.

Upstairs: A flexible layout of inter-connected bedrooms and baths, multiple bedroom suite opportunities. In addition to 5-bedrooms and 4.5-baths is a servants quarters with 2-bedrooms and a full bath.

3-car Carriage House with 550sf efficiency apartment and an additional 2-car garage. New boilers, driveway and rooftop. Central A/C. Herein lies opportunity for a special buyer, looking for a vintage home of complex character.

Pingree was a four-term mayor of Detroit, serving from 1889 to 1897 before being elected as 24th Governor of Michigan in 1887.

Pingree was an early leader of the Progressive movement, expanding welfare programs, building new schools and parks, and using vacant city land for gardening, to feed the city's poor.

(Photos and listing courtesy Charles Krasner, Adlhoch & Associates)

Check out more photos of the cottage below:

