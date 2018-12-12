Go inside Frank Sinatra's old California beach house listed for nearly $13 million

MALIBU, Calif. - Frank Sinatra's Malibu beach house just hit the market for a whopping $13 million.
The house featured seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with an elevator, gourmet kitchen, indoor-outdoor bar and a patio overlooking the ocean.
The courtyard has a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa. The master suite offers a private terrace, dual bathrooms, a steam room and a hair salon.
Here's more from Hilton & Hyland. More photos and a video tour below:
