Jack White's former home hits market in Detroit's historic Indian Village

DETROIT - The former home of Jack White has hit the market in Detroit's historic Indian Village.

The house was built in 1914 by renowned architect C. Howard Crane for prominate attorney Ralph Phelps. Crane also designed Detroit's Fox Theater, the DIA, the Detroit Opera House, and The Fillmore among many others.

Later it became home to American actress Ann Harding. Another Actress, Renee Zellweger would stop by to visit Jack White of the White Stripes who recently owed the home. The White Stripes recorded their 5th Studio Album on the staircase because White, "liked how it sounded."

The current owners have left much of the history intact while completely renovating and updating the estate with contemporary prestige.

Some features and specs of the home:

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

3 gas fireplaces

8,800 total square feet with garage, car port

Listed for $1,114,000

