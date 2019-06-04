Lakefront Oakland County estate lists for nearly $2.3 million

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. - If you're looking for waterfront living in Oakland County, this could be your move -- if you have $2.3 million laying around.

The lakefront property, located in Orchard Lake on Upper Straits Lake, has hit the market for $2,299,999.

The colonial style home was built in 1997 and features five bedrooms, with nearly 6,000 square feet.

Here's more info from the listing:

Spectacular Upper Straits residence featuring almost 9, 000 Sq Ft by Tringali Architects designed to capture the true essence of lake living, w/floor-to-ceiling windows creating light & airy spaces.

Striking 2-story foyer w/ heated marble flooring opens to great room w/statement fireplace. Well-appointed kitchen executed by John Morgan features top of the line appliances & flows to hearth room w/multiple sitting areas & fabulous views.

Desirable 1st floor master suite w/tray ceiling, sitting area, private marble bath & his/her closets. Additional bedrooms. Entry level cherry library. Glass staircase allows access to walkout lower level offering the entertainer's dream: full granite kitchen, family room, guest accommodations/in-law suite, sunroom w/Ann Sacks tiled fireplace & organizational space.

Walkout to serene water presence & wonderful lake style living on a premier all sports lake.

