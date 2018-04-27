LinkedIn to open office in Downtown Detroit's historic Sanders building

DETROIT - Social media networking giant LinkedIn is opening its first official office in Detroit.

LinkedIn announces plans to open an office in Detroit last year and have been working in a temporary space since August, inside WeWork Detroit.

The company announced Friday plans to move into Downtown Detroit's historic Sanders building at 1523 Woodward Avenue. Here's their official statement:

Today we’re excited to share that we have signed a lease on the historic Sanders building, located at 1523 Woodward Ave. With 74,500 square feet of space, the Sanders building gives us room for future growth and the opportunity to become part of the lower Woodward corridor community in the heart of downtown. Renovations are underway and we look forward to moving into the new space within the next year.

Our growing Detroit team is passionate about creating economic opportunity. Since opening our temporary office in October, we’ve committed to making a positive impact in the community and have hosted numerous events on topics including professional branding, non-profit engagement, and LinkedIn workshops. Each of our offices around the globe partners with one local non-profit partner to help close the opportunity gap in their local community. Today we’re thrilled to share that our Detroit team will be working closely with the Midnight Golf Program (MGP) to help local youth get a strong start on their professional journeys.

We look forward to sharing more developments for this new office and as a member of the Woodward corridor community. In the interim, we are hiring. If you're in the Detroit area or know someone who may be looking for a way into a new opportunity, we're looking for motivated candidates interested in transforming themselves, the company they work for and the world. Our team is made up of talented individuals with different perspectives and experiences who come together to rally around a single purpose — creating economic opportunity.

“LinkedIn knows more about the absolute importance of connectedness than anyone else, so it only made sense that they look to Detroit’s urban core for their next office,” said Dan Gilbert, Bedrock Founder and Chairman. “LinkedIn’s move downtown is even more proof that Detroit’s tech scene is rapidly growing, bringing with it established companies and start-ups alike. In a very short time, the city has seen businesses including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Quicken Loans, StockX, Detroit Labs, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, Duo and dozens more leverage the amazing talent and energy Detroit has to offer."

