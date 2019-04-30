Macomb County castle home with secret passage to wine cellar lists for nearly $500K

You can live in your very own medieval castle right here in Southeast Michigan.

A home in St. Clair Shores hit the market this week, featuring stunning brick with castle-inspired architecture.

The home was built in 1918. Here's more info from the listing:

One of a kind "Storybook" canal front home with 100' of frontage. Built in 1918, this home provides the remarkable craftsmanship of a bygone era.

Original heated marble and granite floors on entire main level. Rooftop Terrace with lake views. Former boathouse now "speakeasy style" entertaining room with wet bar.

Original bookcase secret passage to hidden wine cellar is something from a movie. New electric, plumbing, roof, gutters, windows, driveway, kitchen... the list goes on.

High end smart zoned boiler and hot water heater. The work has been done! Move in and make this unique home YOUR castle.

The home is at 22501 Beach, east of Jefferson Avenue between 10 Mile Road and Maple Road. Check out the full listing for more info. See a few more pictures below.

