Massive lakefront estate lists for $5.5M in Oakland County

A massive lakefront estate has hit the market in Oakland County for a whopping $5.5 million.

The "Hamptons" inspired estate is located in West Bloomfield Township on Upper Straits Lake. Here's more info from the listing:

This private estate on the sandy side of Upper Straits Lake was thoughtfully designed to maximize the breathtaking views from every room. Easy to live in and easy to love...you'll feel at home the moment you step inside.

The heated flagstone terrace runs the entire length of the home, accessible from the kitchen, great room, study, and the incredible 1st floor master suite with 400 sq ft closet, incredible steam shower, free-standing tub, and morning coffee bar.

Dual staircases head up to the loft/playspace and 3 well-appointed suites with huge closets and private baths. The walkout lower level with heated floors takes advantage of the waterfront, opening to the lower patio with fireplace and spa plus 2nd laundry, 2nd mudhall, sauna, gym, 2nd kitchen/bar, 5th bedroom suite and tons of storage. 3 furnace/AC, radiant floor heating, 3 fireplaces, Sauna, California closets t/o, 6 car garage.

The property is on a 1.5 acre lot, spanning 8,533 square feet. Get more info on the listing here from Seller Nation. See more photos below:

