Michigan property with 991 acres, 7 lakes and ponds, 3 homes lists for $2.5M

WOLVERINE, Mich. - A one-of-a-kind property is for sale in Michigan.

Located in Wolverine, Michigan, this property features 991 acres, multiple lakes and ponds, fields, homes and even a chapel.

Here's the property description:

“Paradise on earth” describes this tranquil 991 acres that adjoins thousands of acres of state land.

This pristine property is ideal for hunting/fishing, family or corporate retreat, animal refuge or the luxury of owning a prestigious property!!

You will find 7 spring fed lakes and ponds, mature trees, fields, wildlife, miles of two~tracks, a beautiful Town and Country home, pavilion/bunk house, chapel plus 3 other homes.

Not to mention 10 hunting blinds, tennis, baseball, basketball courts and 18 RV hook~ups.

It's listed for $2.5 million. Wolverine is in the Lower Peninsula, about 80 miles northeast of Traverse City. See the full listing here from Graham Real Estate.

