Oakland County estate with 12 bathrooms, indoor basketball court lists for $10 million

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A sprawling estate in Oakland County has hit the market for $10 million.

The estate, sitting on nearly four acres of land, is located in Bloomfield Township. It features pretty much anything you've ever seen in MTV Cribs. Here's info from the listing:

Magnificent estate hailing almost 26,000 square feet resting on nearly four acres of complete and private serenity. Upon arriving you immediately feel the luxurious setting that we are pleased to present to you.

Completing a recent renovation and additional our offering now reaches the new standard of luxury real estate in Oakland County.

Versace tile awaits your arrival when the swing the front door open to an incredible view of the dual staircase and soaring ceilings. We bring a first floor master suite that is catalog material complete with dual everything. Tremendous lower level walk out offering a full second kitchen with folding windows creating your resort style atmosphere overlooking the pool/spa, patios and tennis courts.

Continuing with a custom theater room, home gym with wet and dry sauna. The ultimate wow factor is a huge indoor basketball court with amazing ceiling height and full box suite to overlook the court while you sit back as if you were at your own stadium.

Check out the full listing here from Alexander Chapman. More pictures below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.