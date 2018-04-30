Olympia announces $200M District Detroit development spanning 6 projects

DETROIT - Olympia Development has announced plans for the second phase of their District Detroit development.

Olympia announced six projects including the restoration of three vacant historic buildings and the construction of three new mixed-use buildings near Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit.

The $200 million investment will create more than 400,00 square feet of office space and nearly 70,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

“We are enthusiastically building on the incredible success of Little Caesars Arena and the upcoming opening of the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion, the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University and the launch of the Columbia Street shopping and dining destination,” said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “This new investment puts the focus on the redevelopment of historic buildings while bringing high-demand retail and office space that will contribute to Detroit’s economy.”

Here are the buildings that will be redeveloped or built:

2210 Park Ave. – The former Detroit Life Building, a 10-story historic office building built in 1922, would be transformed into 32,000 square feet of office space and 6,000 square feet of street-level retail space just north of Columbia Street. Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group has been selected to design this $17 million renovation.

1922 Cass Ave. – This six-story, Albert Kahn-designed historic building would be renovated into 66,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of street-level retail space. With roots dating back more than 100 years, the site once included a carriage and wagon shop and later, a machine and engine shop. Detroit-based Albert Kahn Associates has been selected to design this $23 million renovation.

2110 Park Ave. – The interior of this six-story historic building would be renovated into 47,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group has been selected to design this $25 million renovation.

2715 Woodward Ave. – This proposed $65 million development between Little Caesars Arena and Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University would include 110,000 square feet of office space and 17,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

111 Henry St. – This proposed $20 million mixed-use office, retail and parking development would be completed with 50,000 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet of street-level retail space. It would continue to build on the success of Henry Street’s popular retail and restaurants. Previously designated as residential, this property is now envisioned as office space to meet surging demand for Class A office space in Detroit.

120 Henry St. – This proposed $48 million project would be developed adjacent to Chevrolet Plaza at the new Little Caesars Arena. The development includes 100,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Previously designated as residential, this property is now envisioned as office space to meet surging demand for Class A office space in Detroit.

