Own 300-acre waterfront property, 2 miles of Michigan shoreline for $14M

GULLIVER, Mich. - Do you need an incredible amount of space to live? This is the perfect spot for you.

For about $14 million, you can own basically an entire beach and forest in Northern Michigan.

Extremely rare opportunity to own almost 300 acres of waterfront property with almost 2 miles of shoreline in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The entire shoreline is 9880'' of sugar sand beach with hard pack sand that extends into Lake Michigan.

Located 70 miles west of the Mackinaw Bridge, and 12 miles East of Manistique. The property also borders over 2400 acres of state forest. The property has seven gov't lots and is accessed from Top O the Lake Road which accesses most of the property.

If you're looking for ultimate waterfront privacy, this property will not disappoint. Closest airport is 8 miles to Schoolcraft Airport which services a 5001'' air strip.

The address for this magical place is 2625 W Top O The Lake Rd in Gulliver. (See map below).

Get more info from the listing here by Harbor Sotheby's International Realty. More photos below:

