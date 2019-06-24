Renting in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Detroit if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Listed at $975/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2072 Wabash St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. As for building amenities, anticipate a residents lounge and additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $985/month for its 740 square feet.

In the apartment, look for a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

691 Seward Ave.

Finally, here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 691 Seward Ave. that's going for $1,000/month.

The residence has high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

