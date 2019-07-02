Renting in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Detroit if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1301 Orleans St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,029/month, this 761-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1301 Orleans St.

The unit has a dishwasher and air conditioning. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

114 W. Adams Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 114 W. Adams Ave. It's listed for $1,035/month for its 435 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors in the residence. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

111 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Listed at $1,085/month, this 525-square-foot studio apartment is located at 111 Cadillac Square.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

7627 Poe Ave. (Virginia Park)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 7627 Poe Ave. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 950 square feet.

In the residence, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

