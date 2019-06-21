Renting in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Detroit if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: Kitties are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,120/month for its 1,030 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, on-site laundry and bike parking. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1533 Ash St. that's going for $1,200/month.

You can expect hardwood floors and high ceilings in the unit. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Rivertown)

Next, check out this 960-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 500 River Place Drive. It's also listed for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a fitness center. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

