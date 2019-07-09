Renting in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

The apartment comes with carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,120/month for its 1,030 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also comes with carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Feline companions are permitted. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

415 Clifford St. (Downtown)

Here's a 539-square-foot studio apartment at 415 Clifford St. that's going for $1,140/month.

Look for in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

8301 W. Parkway St. (Park)

Finally, check out this 1,014-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 8301 W. Parkway St. It's listed for $1,150/month.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. The residence also comes with a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

