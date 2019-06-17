Renting in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Detroit if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,248/month, this 498-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1145 Griswold St.

Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

415 Clifford St. (Downtown)

Here's a 539-square-foot studio apartment at 415 Clifford St. that's going for $1,260/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

51 W. Palmer Ave. (Wayne State)

Finally, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 51 W. Palmer Ave. It's listed for $1,295/month.

In the unit, expect to hardwood floors and a renovated kitchen. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

