Renting in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Detroit if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,248/month, this 498-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1145 Griswold St.

Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,300/month for its 635 square feet.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry in the residence. The building features garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4428 Christiancy St. (Southwest Detroit)

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 4428 Christiancy St. that's also going for $1,300/month.

The building has outdoor space. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

