Renting in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Detroit with a budget of $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,320/month, this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4707 Third St.

The unit offers a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has good transit options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's listed for $1,386/month for its 1,140 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and large windows. Feline companions are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Finally, check out this 530-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,400/month.

The building features a fitness center. In the studio, the listing promises hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

