Renting in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Detroit if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Listed at $1,350/month, this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 500 River Place Drive.

The residence boasts in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. It's listed for $1,386/month for its 1,140 square feet.

The listing promises a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1722 Parker St. (Indian Village)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1722 Parker St. that's going for $1,400/month.

Expect to find hardwood floors in the residence. The building features outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Finally, check out this 530-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's also listed for $1,400/month.

The unit offers hardwood floors. Building amenities include an elevator, assigned parking and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

