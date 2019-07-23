Renting in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16168 Cherrylawn St. (Fitzgerald)

Listed at $1,325/month, this 1,378-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 16168 Cherrylawn St.

The residence offers a renovated kitchen, granite countertops and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

8643 E. Jefferson Ave. (Indian Village)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 8643 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month for its 950 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Here's a 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. that's going for $1,386/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Located at 139 Cadillac Square, here's a 530-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.

Look for hardwood floors in the unit. The building features a fitness center, assigned parking and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

6938 E. Vernor Highway (Islandview)

Also listed at $1,400/month, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 6938 E. Vernor Highway.

Additional storage space is listed as a building amenity. The listing also promises hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

