Renting in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Detroit if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,560/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The unit has a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center and assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 905 square feet.

The building offers secured entry, garage parking and a fitness center. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 139 Cadillac Square that's also going for $1,550/month.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring. The building boasts an elevator, assigned parking and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

