Renting in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Detroit with a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,520/month, this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The unit has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1145 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,544/month for its 747 square feet.

The building has garage parking and a rooftop deck. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 139 Cadillac Square that's going for $1,550/month.

In the residence, you can expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers a fitness center and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

18483 Greenlawn St. (Bagley)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 18483 Greenlawn St. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 2,032 square feet.

The unit includes hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building features outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1337 Bagley St. (Corktown)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1337 Bagley St. that's also going for $1,600/month.

The building has outdoor space. You caexpect to find hardwood flooring in the residence. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.

