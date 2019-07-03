Renting in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Detroit if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $1,710/month, this 793-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Pets are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

500 River Place Drive (Rivertown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 1,294 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a fitness center. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2414 Porter St. (Hubbard-Richard)

Here's a 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 2414 Porter St. that's going for $1,800/month.

The residence includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has garage parking and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline