Renting in Detroit: What will $3,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $3,200/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

76 W. Adams Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $3,150/month, this 809-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 76 W. Adams Ave.

The residence features a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 1117 Griswold St. It's listed for $3,175/month for its 1,250 square feet.

The listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

10 Witherell St. (Downtown)

Here's a 968-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 10 Witherell St. that's going for $3,190/month.

In the apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building boasts a fitness center, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

