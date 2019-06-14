Renting in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Detroit if you've got $600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

22145 W. McNichols Road (Riverdale)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 22145 W. McNichols Road. It's listed for $550/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. The unit also includes air conditioning and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

11611 Morang Ave.

Located at 11611 Morang Ave., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $575/month.

Expect to see air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $25 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Here's a 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 850 Whitmore Road that's going for $600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The residence also comes with a dishwasher. Cats are allowed in this building. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

