Renting in Detroit: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Detroit if you've got a budget of $700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1000 Whitmore Road

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 1000 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $650/month for its 800 square feet.

The building has assigned parking, secured entry and additional storage space. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and large windows in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

22320 W. 7 Mile Road (Berg-Lasher)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 22320 W. 7 Mile Road that's also going for $650/month.

The unit includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a renovated kitchen. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

709 Hazelwood St.

Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 709 Hazelwood St. It's listed for $650/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and bike parking. The listing also promises a renovated kitchen in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $55 application fee.

9932 Lawton St.

Located at 9932 Lawton St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $675/month.

The unit includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Feline friends are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

