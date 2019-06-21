Renting in Detroit: what will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Detroit if you've got $700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1000 Whitmore Road

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1000 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $650/month for its 800 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry, additional storage space and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and large windows in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

709 Hazelwood St.

Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 709 Hazelwood St. that's going for $650/month.

The listing promises a renovated kitchen in the residence. The building has on-site laundry and bike parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

22320 W. 7 Mile Road (Berg-Lasher)

Last but not least, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 22320 W. 7 Mile Road. It's listed for $695/month.

The building boasts secured entry and assigned parking. The residence also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

