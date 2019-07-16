Renting in Detroit: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Detroit if you've got a budget of $700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13640 Northlawn St.

Listed at $615/month, this 869-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 13640 Northlawn St.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, you'll get additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

709 Hazelwood St.

Located at 709 Hazelwood St., here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $650/month.

In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry and bike parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

14303 Hubbell Ave.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 14303 Hubbell Ave. It's also listed for $650/month.

The unit features a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

