Renting in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Detroit with a budget of $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6442 Michigan Ave.

Listed at $705/month, this 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 6442 Michigan Ave.

The unit offers carpeted floors and both central heating and air conditioning. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

11501 Petoskey Ave. (Petosky-Otsego)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment situated at 11501 Petoskey Ave. It's listed for $720/month.

Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

80 Seward Ave.

Here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment at 80 Seward Ave. that's going for $725/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the residence. The building has on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. Cats are welcome. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3801 Elmhurst St. (Petosky-Otsego)

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 3801 Elmhurst St. It's listed for $725/month.

In the unit, you'll see a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a $25 application fee and a $725 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.