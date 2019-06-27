Renting in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Detroit if you're on a budget of $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

12120 St. Aubin St.

Listed at $825/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 12120 St. Aubin St.

The apartment features a balcony. Feline companions are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is bikeable.

16239 Hartwell St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 16239 Hartwell St. It's also listed for $825/month for its 1,377 square feet.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

15847 Fairmount Drive (Regent Park)

Next, check out this 720-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 15847 Fairmount Drive. It's listed for $850/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

99 Kenilworth St.

Located at 99 Kenilworth St., here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom residence that's listed for $850/month.

In the unit, you'll see granite countertops, air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

15747 Linnhurst St.

Listed at $850/month, this 815-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 15747 Linnhurst St.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $35 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

