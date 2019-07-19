Renting in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Detroit with a budget of $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11683 Penrod St.

Here's a 905-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 11683 Penrod St. that's going for $825/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $30 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

16239 Hartwell St.

Next, check out this 1,377-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 16239 Hartwell St. It's also listed for $825/month.

Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

19712 Lahser Road

Listed at $845/month, this 1,144-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 19712 Lahser Road.

In the unit, you can expect an eat-in kitchen. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

15847 Fairmount Drive (Regent Park)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 15847 Fairmount Drive. It's listed for $850/month for its 720 square feet.

In the residence, expect to find a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

99 Kenilworth St.

Here's a 1,336-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 99 Kenilworth St. that's going for $850/month.

The listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

