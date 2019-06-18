Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1155 W. McNichols Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1155 W. McNichols Road, is listed for $550/month.

In the unit, you can expect central heating. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

14918 Joy Road

Then there's this studio at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, listed at $595/month.

In the unit, expect carpeted floors and a renovated kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

709 Hazelwood St.

Next up is this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 709 Hazelwood St. and listed for $650/month.

The building features on-site laundry and bike parking. In the unit, you're promised a renovated kitchen. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

80 Seward Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 80 Seward Ave., is listed for $795/month for its 550 square feet.

Expect hardwood flooring and granite countertops in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

And here's a studio apartment at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. in Lafayette Park, which, with 540 square feet, is going for $896/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. The unit also features a dishwasher and large windows. Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

