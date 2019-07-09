Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10201 Plymouth Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 10201 Plymouth Road in Barton-McFarland, is listed for $405/month for its 345 square feet.

You'll find a ceiling fan and carpeted floors in the residence. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9351 Woodside St.

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 9351 Woodside St. and listed for $500/month.

The residence comes with carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

18501 Hoover St.

This studio apartment, situated at 18501 Hoover St. in Van Steuban, is also listed for $500/month for its 700 square feet.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building features assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18047 Hoover St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 18047 Hoover St. in Van Steuban, which, with 700 square feet, is going for $550/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a balcony, an eat-in kitchen and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

