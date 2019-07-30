Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $593. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14918 Joy Road

Listed at $550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is 7.3 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $593/month.

The unit comes with carpeted floors and a renovated kitchen. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2072 Wabash St.

Here's a studio apartment at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, which is going for $650/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space and a residents lounge. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

Then there's this 540-square-foot studio at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. in Lafayette Park, listed at $896/month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: Kitties are permitted. The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

