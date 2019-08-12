Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're looking for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14918 Joy Road

First, there's this space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, listed at $550/month.

The unit includes a renovated kitchen and carpeted floors. The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2072 Wabash St.

This studio apartment, situated at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, is listed for $875/month.

The residence features hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. Building amenities include additional storage space and on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has some transit options.

1212 Griswold St.

Over at 1212 Griswold St. in Downtown, there's this 449-square-foot studio apartment, going for $950/month.

In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

