Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

14918 Joy Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is listed for $550/month.

In the unit, you're promised a renovated kitchen and carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

2072 Wabash St.

Here's a studio apartment at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, which is going for $875/month.

The building offers additional storage space and a residents lounge. You can also expect hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

Then there's this 540-square-foot studio at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. in Lafayette Park, listed at $896/month.

In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

