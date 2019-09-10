Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're on the hunt for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2072 Wabash St.

This studio apartment, situated at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, is listed for $875/month.

You'll see hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

And here's a studio apartment at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. in Lafayette Park, which, with 540 square feet, is going for $896/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. You'll also get a dishwasher in the studio. Good news for cat lovers: Kitties are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3150 Woodward Ave.

Over at 3150 Woodward Ave. in Midtown, there's this 450-square-foot studio apartment, going for $949/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building boasts a gym. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

