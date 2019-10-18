Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $635. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

19645 Marx St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 19645 Marx St., is listed for $525/month.

The apartment includes carpeted flooring and air conditioning; building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 850 Whitmore Road, which, at 1,003 square feet, is going for $600/month.

The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and central heating in the unit. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Then there's this 800-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 825 Whitmore Road, also listed at $600/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, additional storage space, secured entry and a swimming pool. Cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

And here's a studio apartment at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. in Lafayette Park, which, with 540 square feet, is going for $896/month.

The building features a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, look for carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: Kitties are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

