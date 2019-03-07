Sprawling Bloomfield Hills estate with private car wash, theater listed for $10.5M

An expansive estate with almost every amenity imaginable is listed in Bloomfield Hills for just over $10 million.

The sprawling property, at 2756 Turtle Bluff Dr inside Turtle Lake's gated community, features six bedrooms and ten bathrooms with more than 17,000 square feet on nearly two acres.

Here's more from the listing:

Enjoy your sense of security and privacy on your 2-acre parcel that offers some of the best views any home could have. Inside, you'll find the highest-grade materials throughout, such as marble, stone, iron and countless more.

This magnificent property as well includes an 8 car garage that features its own car wash, multiple lounges, terraces and elegant gardens. Utilize the many fireplaces inside and outside of your property.

While enjoying your lower level, you'll be able to use a full kitchen that connects close to your tranquil pool that admits perfectly to gatherings.

Also found in your property is a one-of-a-kind movie theater, fitness room, sauna, bar, 2 story library, a remarkable dining room, and much more amazing architectural details and well-implemented finishes.

More on the listing here. See more photos below:

