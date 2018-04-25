The Platform acquires 8-story building near Detroit's New Center

DETROIT - The Lakeshore Global Building in Detroit's New Center has a new owner.

The Platform has purchased the eight-story building parcels on East Grand Boulevard in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

The eight-story, 240,000-square-foot building is located on the northeast corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard, across from the first QLINE stop. The office building is currently 60 percent occupied. The company plans to upgrade the building and reposition it for full occupancy.

Also included in the sale are 4.1 acres across several parcels, currently used as surface parking lots, that are envisioned for future development by The Platform.

“We are confirming our commitment to the thriving New Center area with the acquisition of the Lakeshore Global building in a landmark location on the Woodward corridor,” said Dietrich Knoer, president and CEO of The Platform, “and taking control of the development parcels on East Grand Boulevard will enable us to participate in and contribute to the vision for the redevelopment of the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.”

Related: The Platform to build 8- to 10-story building at entrance to Belle Isle

The Lakeshore Global Building was designed by iconic Detroit architect Albert Kahn for the Ford Motor Company in 1908. It was originally only four stories, with another four added in 1913.

Related: Residential, retail development near Detroit's New Center breaks ground

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.