The Siren Hotel to open in Detroit's Wurlitzer Building next month

DETROIT - A new hotel is set to open next month in Downtown Detroit.

"The Siren Hotel" inside Detroit's Wurlitzer Building will open next month, offering one of the most boutique hotel experiences in the city.

The hotel hosted a soft opening this past weekend, according to Curbed Detroit, while renovations at the Wurlitzer, vacant since the 1980s, started last year.

The hotel is set to open softly in April.

The hotel features more than 100 rooms and will eventually include a coffee shop, retail and restaurant space.

Rooms start at $139 per night with the most expensive room, "The Penthouse," going for $439 per night.

Location: 1509 Broadway Street, Detroit, Michigan 48226

Booking: thesirenhotel.com

The Siren Hotel

The Siren Hotel is housed in the iconic Wurlitzer Building, and has been reimagined to include 106 rooms, seven food & beverage spaces, two retail boutiques, and a rooftop with panoramic views of the city spread across 55,000 square feet. The facade of the building will feature a mural by the celebrated British artist, Quentin Jones. Food & beverage venues will include: an 8-seat tasting counter by James Beard award nominee Garrett Lipar called Albena; 'Candy Bar’ a cocktail bar in the lobby with an extensive mixology program; and a cafe by Populace Coffee. Sebastian Jackson of The Social Grooming Company will open a barber shop, and Pot & Box will open a flower shop - both adjacent to the lobby. The hotel is the second in an expanding collection of hotels by ASH, following The Dean in Providence, RI. The design is influenced by the old world hotels that were traditionally found in Detroit, and has been re-interpreted in a contemporary way. The name, The Siren is inspired by the Greek mythological creature and acts as a metaphor calling people back to the city of Detroit, mirroring the revitalization of the former Rust Belt City.

