This Michigan island can be yours for $495K

If you've ever wanted to own an entire island - here's your chance!

An island on Lake Huron in Chippewa County has hit the market for $495,000. Here's more info from the listing:

This gem, lying north of Drummond Island in Potaganissing Bay, packs a lot of bang in a small package! This is a high wooded island with deep water off the shore, protected harbor for the pontoon and motor that go with the sale and plenty of room for other boats and toys. The island is in the middle of a bay dotted with islands, priceless views and peacefulness. This island offers serene beauty and a kind of relaxation you don't find often in life. Lying North and South, you can watch both the sunrise and sunset! There are two charming log cabins and a boat house/garage on the island. The main cabin has a very complete kitchen and comfortable living room with fire place, large windows enhancing the lake views, a bedroom and a bunk room. The smaller cabin in the center of the island, "Hide-a-way", has an enclosed porch that leads to a very adorable sitting area with fireplace. Comes with a sofa sleeper and a loft that holds two small beds. Both cottages are furnished with vintage log furniture and everything you need from day one, TURNKEY. The cottages have knotty pine interiors and slate fireplaces. The outside area has two fire pits, trails and unbelievable views from all sides. Owner put in a new septic system and upgraded the bathroom in the main cottage this year.

You can find more info on the listing here.

