What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Downtown has plenty of current local listings to help you get a sense of the local market. And according to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings going for less than $1,600/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St.

Listed at $1,520/month, this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The unit includes a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

1249 Griswold St.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1249 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,539/month for its 650 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The unit also includes quartz countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1145 Griswold St.

Lastly, check out this 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1145 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,544/month.

Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

139 Cadillac Square

Here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 139 Cadillac Square that's going for $1,550/month.

The unit has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

