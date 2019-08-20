What apartments will $3,000 rent you in Downtown, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a great spot that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Downtown has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings that fit a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St.

Listed at $2,990/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1538 Centre St.

The listing promises a dishwasher in the furnished residence. The building offers garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $195 cleaning fee, $500 security deposit.

1135 Shelby St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 1135 Shelby St. It's listed for $3,000/month for its 1,260 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

1437 Woodward Ave.

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1437 Woodward Ave. that's also going for $3,000/month.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, central heating and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $175 cleaning fee, $500 security deposit.

